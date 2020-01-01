All Things Policy: China’s Developments in Tibet



China is building civilian and military infrastructure in Tibet. Based on Takshashila’s recent publication, Suyash Desai and Manoj Kewalramani discuss the details of China’s infrastructure building and implications on the border dispute with India.

Read Suyash’s document here – Civilian and Military Developments in Tibet

Suggested readings:

Infrastructure Development in Tibet and its Implications for India

Should India worry about China conducting military exercises in Tibet?

Check out our courses: https://school.takshashila.org.in/