Apply To Our Courses Now!
Oct
2020

All Things Policy: China’s Blueprint for Data Security

By, and
,
,

China recently launched the Global Data Security Initiative, laying out eight important principles. One of these principles talks about the need to use judicial processes to provide law enforcement access to data. That spells bad news for India. Prateek Waghre talks to Manoj Kewalramani and Rohan Seth to discuss the fine print.

Link to Manoj and Rohan’s article: https://www.deccanchronicle.com/technology/in-other-news/101020/chinas-new-data-security-initiative-has-implications-for-india.html

Link to ORF’s study: https://www.orfonline.org/wp-content/uploads/2019/01/MLAT-Book-_v8_web-1.pdf

Related Articles

Latest Books

Between the Buyer and the Seller
August 25, 2017
Book: Distance from Delhi—Essays on Geopolitics, Economics and Public Policy
December 15, 2015By , , , , and
Book: A Visible Hand
December 15, 2015By and