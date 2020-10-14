All Things Policy: China’s Blueprint for Data Security

China recently launched the Global Data Security Initiative, laying out eight important principles. One of these principles talks about the need to use judicial processes to provide law enforcement access to data. That spells bad news for India. Prateek Waghre talks to Manoj Kewalramani and Rohan Seth to discuss the fine print.

Link to Manoj and Rohan’s article: https://www.deccanchronicle.com/technology/in-other-news/101020/chinas-new-data-security-initiative-has-implications-for-india.html

Link to ORF’s study: https://www.orfonline.org/wp-content/uploads/2019/01/MLAT-Book-_v8_web-1.pdf