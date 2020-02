China’s has an ambitious plan to use artificial intelligence to transform its armed forces. But how would such changes affect nuclear stability? Lora Saalman, a leading expert on the subject joins Manoj Kewalramani, Pranav RS and Aditya Ramanathan to discuss the emerging challenges from Asia’s AI arms race.

Subscribe and listen to the podcast on:

iTunes

Castbox

Google Podcasts

Spotify

or any other podcast app.