China’s fertility rate is down to just 1.6. The workforce is shrinking while the population of the elderly grows. At the same time, the now abandoned one-child policy has resulted in a skewed sex ratio. Given all this, could demography be a rising China’s Achilles Heel? Manoj Kewalramani, Suyash Desai join Pranay Kotasthane to discuss the economics and politics of population control in China.

