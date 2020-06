India has one of the cheapest internet rates in the world. One gigabyte of data can cost as little as ₹18, while in other countries it may run into hundreds of rupees. How is this possible? Anupam Manur talks to two students of Takshashila’s Post-Graduate Programme, Kaushal Oza and Shruthi Badri, to discuss the role of Reliance Jio in shaping the present-day telecom sector in India.

