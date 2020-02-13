Create Your Own World Order
Feb
2020

All Things Policy: Caste Away

By, and

After hundreds of years of caste endogamy, one would think that Indian society would be far more open to intercaste marriages than it actually is. Shambhavi Naik and Sarthak Pradhan unpack the science and political economy of intercaste marriage with Anirudh Kanisetti, busting myths, discussing history, and pointing out the very real ramifications for public health today.

Read Shambhavi’s article here: https://theprint.in/science/the-scientific-argument-for-marrying-outside-your-caste/360975/

Follow Shambhavi: @TheNaikMic
Follow Anirudh: @AKanisetti
Follow Sarthak: @PSarthak19

Related Articles

Latest Books

Between the Buyer and the Seller
August 25, 2017By
Book: Distance from Delhi—Essays on Geopolitics, Economics and Public Policy
December 15, 2015By, , , , and
Book: A Visible Hand
December 15, 2015By and