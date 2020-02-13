All Things Policy: Caste Away

After hundreds of years of caste endogamy, one would think that Indian society would be far more open to intercaste marriages than it actually is. Shambhavi Naik and Sarthak Pradhan unpack the science and political economy of intercaste marriage with Anirudh Kanisetti, busting myths, discussing history, and pointing out the very real ramifications for public health today.

Read Shambhavi’s article here: https://theprint.in/science/the-scientific-argument-for-marrying-outside-your-caste/360975/

Follow Shambhavi: @TheNaikMic

Follow Anirudh: @AKanisetti

Follow Sarthak: @PSarthak19