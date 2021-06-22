All Things Policy: Can You Unbundle Social Media?

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="lazy lazy-hidden mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Even as platforms struggle to balance their roles as both reluctant arbiters of truth and protectors of speech, the concentration of power in their hands concerns many scholars. Some proposals aim to strike a balance between competition and free speech by unbundling functions and features on social media platforms. Prateek Waghre and Atish Padhy join Rohan Seth to discuss these proposals and how they might work.

Links mentioned in the episode: