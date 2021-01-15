Apply To Our Courses Now!
Jan
2021

All Things Policy: Can India Displace China in Global Supply Chains?

By, and

The rise in international tensions and the decline in economic globalisation are often touted as opportunities for India to become a critical part of global supply chains as businesses exit China. But how many enterprises are actually leaving China? Are they looking to India? And what can India do to become a more attractive destination for such businesses? Manoj Kewalramani and Sarthak Pradhan join Aditya Ramanathan to bust the myths and examine India’s options.

You can read the document authored by Manoj, Sarthak, Narayan Ramachandran, and Anupam Manur here:

https://takshashila.org.in/takshashila-discussion-slidedoc-indias-opportunity-to-displace-china-in-global-supply-chains/ 

