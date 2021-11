India is set to fortify rice distributed through the PDS (Public Distribution System) and mid-day meal programmes to alleviate malnutrition. Will fortification achieve its aims? What will be the unintended consequences of this move? Are there better ways to tackle malnutrition? Shambhavi Naik and Sarthak Pradhan try to unpack some aspects of this issue.

