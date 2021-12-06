All Things Policy: Breathing New Life into India-Russia Relations

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The first-ever Russia-India 2+2 summit took place on the 6th of December, 2021. With 28 agreements signed between the two strategic partners during the meeting, the outlook for the relationship is largely positive. In recent years, Russia’s relationship with China and India’s relationship with the US has complicated the dynamics between India and Russia. Aditya Pareek and Aditya Ramanathan discuss the various points of divergences and rapprochement between New Delhi and Moscow.

