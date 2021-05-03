All Things Policy: Biden’s Turn to the Indo-Pacific

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="lazy lazy-hidden mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Joe Biden’s victory in the US Presidential election in November 2020 led to much debate about the future of American engagement in the Indo-Pacific. However, the first 100 days of his administration indicate strategic continuity with some key adjustments. Manoj Kewalramani and Aditya Ramanathan talk to Suyash Desai about Biden’s approach to the Indo-Pacific and the opportunities and challenges it presents for India.

Link to the document – https://takshashila.org.in/takshashila-discussion-document-examining-bidens-evolving-indo-pacific-policy/