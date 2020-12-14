Apply To Our Courses Now!
Dec
2020

All Things Policy: Bear’s Den: Why Does Russia Want A Naval Base in the Red Sea?

Russia is planning to lease a naval base in Sudan for at least 25 years. Aditya Pareek talks to Aditya Ramanathan about Moscow’s underlying ambitions, the geopolitics driving this move, and the state of Russia’s fleet, especially its flagship Admiral Kuznetsov.

Samuel Ramani analyses Russia’s Sudan plans:
https://rusi.org/commentary/russia-port-sudan-naval-base-power-play-red-sea

A new biography of legendary Soviet admiral, Sergey Georgyevich Gorshkov:
https://www.usni.org/press/books/admiral-gorshkov

