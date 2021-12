The Australian Government has published a draft Social Media (Anti-Trolling) Bill that aims to make social media platforms identify anonymous users in matters involving defamation. Prateek Waghre and Sapni GK join Rohan Seth to discuss its provisions, what it could mean for anonymity on the internet, and broader implications for India.

Suggested Readings:

1. Draft of the Social Media (Anti-Trolling) Bill 2021

2. Jillian C. York’s collection of resources on Anonymity