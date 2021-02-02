All Things Policy: Asia’s Cold Frontier: Tracking Japan – Russia Ties

As immediate neighbours, Japan and Russia have an uneasy relationship going back centuries. A long-standing territorial dispute over the Kuril Islands has held back the promise of widening economic cooperation. Could that change in the near future? Aditya Pareek and Aditya Ramanathan discuss recent developments in Japan-Russia ties and the trends that define this fascinating relationship.

