All Things Policy: Apple, Network Effects and China

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="lazy lazy-hidden mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference was held earlier this month and had some interesting implications for both privacy and how the company is going to operate globally. Manoj Kewalramani talks to Rohan Seth to consider what this might mean for crucial markets like India and China.

Links mentioned in the podcast:

https://twitter.com/thesethist/status/1341636780865454080

https://www.amazon.in/Hatching-Twitter-Story-Friendship-Betrayal/dp/1591847087/ref=sr_1_1?dchild=1&keywords=hatching+twitter&qid=1623754553&sr=8-1

https://amzn.to/3gopUvG