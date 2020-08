Stuck in the trenches of the Western Front in Europe, a soldier named Mir Mast took a very important decision that sent him on a remarkable journey through the 20th century world. Involving family honour, espionage, and royals from Germany to Afghanistan, his life provides a fascinating insight into colonial India before the rise of the Indian National Congress in the freedom struggle. Anirudh Kanisetti and Aditya Pareek speak to Aditya Ramanathan to learn more.

Related