All Things Policy: Alexei Navalny – The Face of the Russian Opposition?

Following the arrest of well known Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, an unprecedented number of protests have broken out across Russia. Navalny has received widespread media attention across the world, after he was allegedly poisoned with Novichok, a nerve agent commonly associated with alleged high profile assassinations carried out by the more shadowy arms of Vladimir Putin’s regime.

Anirudh Kanisetti and Aditya Pareek discuss Navalny’s career and his popularity in Russia with a brief word on Kremlin watching towards the end.

Links for Kremlin/Russia watching mentioned in the show:

– Rpolitik.com – Tatiana Stanovaya @Stanovaya

– https://inmoscowsshadows.wordpress.com/ – Mark Galeotti @MarkGaleotti

– https://www.powervertical.org/ – Brian Whitmore @PowerVertical

– https://tass.com/ – Russian state news agency

– https://meduza.io/en – Great Independent news website @meduza_en