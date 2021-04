All Things Policy: Active Measures Short of War

The recent military build-up on the Russia-Ukraine border has reignited the debate on Russian active measures and subversion. It is no secret that the US and NATO also engage in subversion tactics and measures short of war, to achieve their geopolitical goals. Ruturaj Gowaikar joins Aditya Pareek for a discussion on Russian and Western Active Measures.

Links to resources mentioned in the episode:

1) Free Russia Forum’s Putin’s List – https://www.spisok-putina.org/en/personas/

2) Michale Koffmann’s 2018 analysis – https://russianmilitaryanalysis.wordpress.com/2018/12/26/is-a-russian-military-operation-against-ukraine-likely-in-the-near-future/

3) Mark Galeotti’s in Moscow’s Shadow and “we need to talk about Putin” book –

4) Mikhail Zygar’s All the Kremlin’s Men – https://www.coleurope.eu/all-kremlins-men

7) Rpolitik by Tatiana Stanovaya – https://www.rpolitik.com

8) NYU Study on reception and impact of Russian propaganda – https://www.washingtonpost.com/news/monkey-cage/wp/2018/04/03/when-does-russian-propaganda-work-and-when-does-it-backfire-heres-what-we-found/