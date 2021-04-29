All Things Policy: A Single Source for all Laws?

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="lazy lazy-hidden mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

There are laws to govern almost every aspect of our lives but finding out what they are can be a challenge. One solution would be to create a single source for laws. In this episode, P R Sandhya of DAKSH talks to Takshashila’s Sarthak Pradhan about the idea of “a single source for laws” and how it can be designed.

P R Sandhya is a Senior Research Fellow at DAKSH. Recently she has authored a paper “Single Source for Laws”. She is a graduate of ILS Law College and University College London. DAKSH is a civil society organisation that undertakes research and activities to promote accountability and better governance in India.

Link to the paper –