All Things Policy: A Single Source for all Laws?

There are laws to govern almost every aspect of our lives but finding out what they are can be a challenge. One solution would be to create a single source for laws. In this episode, P R Sandhya of DAKSH talks to Takshashila’s Sarthak Pradhan about the idea of “a single source for laws” and how it can be designed.
P R Sandhya is a Senior Research Fellow at DAKSH. Recently she has authored a paper “Single Source for Laws”. She is a graduate of ILS Law College and University College London. DAKSH is a civil society organisation that undertakes research and activities to promote accountability and better governance in India.
Link to the paper –