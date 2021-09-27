All Things Policy: A New Ripple in the Indo-Pacific

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="lazy lazy-hidden mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The new trilateral framework involving Australia, the UK and the US has caused some controversy and signalled a shift in the geopolitics of the Indo-Pacific. From France’s initial outrage and fiery remarks to the potential new nuclear submarines that Australia may field, the issue is complex. To unpack it all, Takshashila’s Aditya Pareek and Arjun Gargeyas join Professor Dr. Andrey Gubin from Russia’s Far Eastern Federal University in Vladivostok.

Check out our Op-Ed articles mentioned in the episode:

By Dr. Andrey Gubin and Aditya Pareek: https://asiatimes.com/2021/09/aukus-a-game-of-musical-chairs-in-indo-pacific/

By Arjun Gargeyas: https://asiatimes.com/2021/09/how-india-could-get-involved-in-new-aukus-alliance/