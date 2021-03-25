All Things Policy: A New Law for Assisted Reproductive Technology?

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="lazy lazy-hidden mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Last week, the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Health and Family Welfare came up with a report on the Assisted Reproductive Technology (Regulation) Bill, 2020 which was introduced in Lok Sabha on 14 September 2020. The Bill seeks to provide for the regulation of Assisted Reproductive Technology (ART) services in the country.

Sunila Dixit talks to Shambhavi Naik about the provisions of the bill, the ethical issues associated with ART services and the recommendations made by the standing committee.