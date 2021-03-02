All Things Policy: A New Era for Indian Internet

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="lazy lazy-hidden mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Last week the government notified the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021. The rules have some serious implications for how Internet content creators and platforms are going to function in India. Anirudh Kanisetti talks to Prateek Waghre and Rohan Seth for a breakdown of what the new rules mean.

You can find the updated rules here:

https://drive.google.com/file/d/1BEOhgR4dDWW9KSC3OfV30lB-JXqizl3P/view

An older draft of the intermediary guidelines is available here:

https://www.meity.gov.in/writereaddata/files/Draft_Intermediary_Amendment_24122018.pdf