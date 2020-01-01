All Things Policy: A New Employment Data Architecture to Solve the Jobs Crisis

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Sridhar Krishna, Senior Scholar at The Takshashila Institution speaks to Dr. Radhicka Kapoor, Senior Visiting Fellow at the Indian Council for Research on International Economic Relations (ICRIER) on the huge employment crisis facing the nation. Dr. Kapoor explains how the two significant changes to employment data, the replacement of the NSSO’s quinquennial Employment and Unemployment Surveys with an annual Periodic Labour Force Survey (PLFS) and the introduction of monthly payroll data are inadequate given the dualistic nature of India’s labour markets, the dominance of low- wage and low-productivity jobs and the problem of underemployment.

