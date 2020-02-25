All Things Policy: A European Nuclear Force?

French President Emmanuel Macron wants European Union countries to discuss the possibility of giving France’s nuclear forces a broader role in European security. Is this a feasible idea? What is Macron’s game plan? Aditya Ramanathan, Nischitha Suresh and Pranav RS try to unpack Macron’s motivations and whether they make any sense for Europe.
Follow Aditya on Twitter: @adityascripts
Follow Pranay on Twitter: @pranaykotas
Follow Nischitha on Twitter: @Nischitha4
Subscribe and listen to the podcast on:
or any other podcast app.