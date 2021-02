The standing committee on Information Technology has come out with a report examining India’s preparedness for 5G. It questions whether India is going to miss the bus. From issues in spectrum pricing to whether the core of the systems is going to be based on 4G tech for years to come, there are a lot of questions that need answering. Manoj Kewalramani talks to Rohan Seth.

Link to the report: http://164.100.47.193/lsscommittee/Information%20Technology/17_Information_Technology_21.pdf