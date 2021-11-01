AI Adoption by PLA, AI in Decision Making, World’s First Twin-seater Stealth Fighter, Zuchongzhi 2, Classification of Internet Platforms, and CAC Data Regulations

I. Military and Warfare

Artificial Intelligence (AI) Assisted Decision Making

Authors Zhang Yuan and Tong Xinbo (affiliation not given) write in PLA Daily about how AI will help the decision making in the battlefield and “how to fight” in intelligent warfare (智能战争). Four ways AI could help future military leaders in decision making.

How the Chinese Military is Adopting Artificial Intelligence

Centre for Security and Emerging Technology (CEST) released a report “Harnessed Lightning – How the Chinese Military is Adopting Artificial Intelligence” written by Ryan Fedasiuk, Jennifer Melot, and Ben Murphy. This report examines AI-related equipment contracts awarded by the PLA and China’s state-owned defense enterprises in 2020 to assess how the Chinese military is adopting AI.

Read full newsletter here.