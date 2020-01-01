Afghanistan-Pakistan Relations: Road Ahead

Download the Research Note as a PDF

Executive Summary

After six months of its takeover, the Taliban has stabilised its interim government in Afghanistan. At the same time, the resurgence of TTP activity in Pakistan and growing tensions along the Durand Line are impacting Afghanistan-Pakistan relations. The growing challenge to the writ of the Pakistani state suggests that, rather than the supposed strategic fortunes emanating from the Taliban victory, it is the deterioration of Islamabad’s strategic environment that will dictate the course of Pakistan-Afghanistan relations.