A Space Doctrine for India

PREAMBLE

1. India aspires to shape a strategic environment conducive to economic development and the peaceful enjoyment of prosperity. To do so, it must be able to secure its territory, address threats before they reach India’s borders, become a security provider in the region, enjoy the free movement of goods and services, and have unhindered use of the seas & outer space.

2. The ability to use space for commercial, scientific and military purposes has become a vital determinant of national power. India’s growing use of space could make its space assets attractive targets for adversaries.

3. Some key technological developments make this threat a reality: (i) kinetic systems such as direct ascent and co-orbital anti-satellite weapons, (ii) non-kinetic systems such as cyber-attack and electronic warfare capabilities, as well as directed energy weapons, and (iii) supporting capabilities such as sensors and computation.

4. This threat is also exacerbated because many space-denial capabilities can be employed covertly or with deniability and in peacetime or situations short of war.

5. This document lays out the principles for the development, deployment, and employment of India’s space forces and its space assets’ character. This document will form the basis for further developing the policy and strategy concerning force structures, deployment and employment of space forces. The document itself will go through reviews at regular intervals.

