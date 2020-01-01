A Nuclear Threat Hangs Over the World Until the Russian Invasion is Rolled Back

Clausewitz’s dictum that war is politics by other means, if ignored, can pave the path to total war. The instrumental nature of the tools of statecraft, like military, diplomacy and economy is often blindsided to political rationale during wars. The war in Ukraine that has been ongoing for four weeks now has not been an exception. The logic driving the modalities of application of the instruments has to subserve the political objectives sought to be achieved. If nuclear weapons come into play, it would undoubtedly be an existential threat to humanity. The central problem is that the use of nuclear weapons can acquire a logic of its own that is disconnected from political rationality.

Russia cast the nuclear shadow over the world on the 24 February with the announcement of the invasion of Ukraine, dubbed as a ‘special military operation’. Though no mention of nuclear weapons was made, the wording could not have left room for any other interpretation – “To anyone who would consider interfering from the outside – if you do, you will face consequences greater than any you have faced in history.” NATO was the obvious target. On 27 February, Putin ordered that nuclear weapons be put on special alert and cited aggressive statements by the West as the reason. On the same day, the government of Belarus, Ukraine’s northern neighbour, announced that a referendum had approved constitutional changes that would allow Russian forces and nuclear weapons to be stationed in the country.

