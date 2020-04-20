A new space race in the offing?

As the world is grappling with the coronavirus pandemic and the United States is in

a precarious situation, President Donald Trump has passed an executive order

allowing Americans ‘the right to engage in commercial exploration, recovery, and

use of resources in outer space.’

All major spacefaring nations, including the United States of America and India, are

signatories of the Outer Space Treaty 1967. Article II of The Outer Space Treaty,

1967, states, ‘Outer space, including the moon and other celestial bodies, is not

subject to national appropriation by claim of sovereignty, by means of use or

occupation, or by any other means.’ The Moon Agreement 1979, although ratified by

only 18 countries, the US not being one of them, also prohibits the exploration of

the moon. The order highlights that US doesn’t consider space as ‘global commons’

and further states that the US is not a party to the 1979 Moon Agreement and

doesn’t recognise the Agreement to ‘be an effective or necessary instrument to

guide nation-states regarding the promotion of commercial participation in the

long-term exploration, scientific discovery, and use of the Moon, Mars, or other

celestial bodies.’

While the legal opinion on the legitimacy of exploiting outer space by the USA is

divided, the intent of commercial exploration is not entirely new. Over the past

couple of years, we are seeing increasing interest in asteroid mining and

exploitation of space by nation-states. The US Congress had passed the

‘Commercial Space Launch Competitiveness Act’ in 2015 giving its citizens the right

to ‘possess, own, transport, use, and sell the asteroid resource or space resource

obtained.’ NASA’s Artemis Lunar Exploration programme plans to develop a base

camp at the south pole of the moon and build other infrastructure to facilitate

long-term exploration of the moon. Billionaire explorers like Jeff Bezos and Elon

Musk, are also looking to reach Mars and other celestial bodies and take advantage

of the resources found.

Luxembourg, a small European nation, has implemented an even more liberal

regime than the US for asteroid mining and harvesting of other resources from

space. Trump’s executive order is an endorsement of the growing global sentiment

and formal recognition of the property rights of private players from the US.

Russia has heavily criticised the US, and Trump for the order, stating, ‘attempts to

expropriate outer space and aggressive plans to actually seize territories of other

planets hardly set the countries (on course for) fruitful cooperation.’ However, we

need to trust actions, not words when we observe sovereign nation-states in the

international arena. Russia’s space agency Roscosmos has announced plans for a

2024 orbiter, a 2028 sample-return mission, and human flights by 2029-30, China

has an ambitious lunar programme with its Chang’e missions. Russia and China are

also planning to build a shared data centre for lunar and deep-sea research. It will

be interesting to see whether all these missions are only towards the pursuit of

science or are there other strategic and economic interests that the countries will

undertake.

Setting up bases and exploiting and trading resources found in space is also a way

of asserting power in space. Most states now acknowledge space as a new domain

of security, and thus are building capabilities to safeguard their interests and

project power. While building defensive capabilities through specialised defence

space agencies is one way, establishing economic avenues through the exploitation

of resources and trade is the other way to gain primacy.

The Outer Space Treaty, enacted in 1967, in the wake of the cold war and the height

of the space race, has done well to prevent exploitation of space so far. As space

exploration and travel is becoming cheaper, and there is increased participation

from private players, we are likely to see new strains in the international order. We

would observe an increased interest in property rights in space and countries

trying to enable, if not encourage, their private players to harvest resources in

space.

The executive order says that the US is looking to negotiate multilateral

agreements with foreign states for sustainable operations for the recovery of space

resources. India needs to be cognisant of the developments in this new ‘space race’.

While the Moon Agreement which India has signed but not ratified may prove to be

a thorn, India must take prudent measures to ensure that its citizens can reap the

economic dividends of space exploration while India can safeguard its strategic

interests.

(This article was published in the Deccan Herald. The views are of the author’s own.)