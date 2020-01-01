A Four-Point Action Plan for Quantum Technologies

In the 2020 Budget speech, the Finance Minister announced the National Mission for Quantum Technologies and Applications (NM-QTA) with a total outlay of 8000 crores over a period of 5 years for strengthening the quantum industry in the country. A Lok Sabha question posed in July 2021 enquired the status and progress of the mission. The reply that was provided by the Minister of State for Science and Technology mentioned that the mission had not even received approval yet. The Minister also announced that no funds were allocated, disbursed, or utilized under NM-QTA during the financial year 2020-21.

With no credible advancements having been actually made by the government, there is a need for a rethinking of how the proposed NM-QTA will evolve if India plans to harness the positives of quantum technology. The focus now should be on developing an effective overarching strategy over a period of 10 to 15 years. The rehauled strategy must ensure that there’s no misallocation of resources and that the efforts put in are concentrated in key areas that would provide both economic and strategic benefits. This is needed for India to maintain any comparative advantage it may have in the global quantum playing field.

