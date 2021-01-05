#8 Entry ban, #Tiananmen 1989, #Decarbonization goals, #Digitization efforts, #Economic pact with U.K.

By Divya Suresh

HIGHLIGHTS: 15th Dec – 31st Dec.

● Decarbonization recognized as the new area of cooperation in the Japan-U.S. alliance.

● In digitization of government services, Japan ranked last amongst other OECD nations.

● Japan bans entry of new foreign arrivals to block the spread of the new strain of virus.

● Japan and the U.K. signed a new economic pact.

1. POLITICS

● In an interview with Nikkei Asia, Japanese Environment Minister Shinjiro Koizumi says Japan recognizes decarbonization as the new area for cooperation in the Japan-U.S. alliance. He hoped the allies would work closely towards reducing carbon emissions under the President-elect Joe Biden’s administration and described it as a new bond between the countries. The Environment Minister predicted that global trends towards reducing carbon emissions will continue even amidst the shadow of the pandemic. Japan will work towards accelerating the goal of decarbonization by drawing up a plan this year for a carbon pricing system in cooperation with METI (Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry), promote electric vehicles by doubling up the electric vehicle purchase subsidy, and thermal insulation of homes.

