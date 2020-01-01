Suyash Desai appeared in a symposium on India-China relations

Suyash Desai appeared in a symposium on Towards Better China-India Understanding: A Study of CPC Resolution on History. Suyash said:

The geopolitical situation has changed and we are more into the competition than cooperation. What is happening in between India and China right now is not very good for the future. On the borders we see that China and India are in a standoff for the past 18-20 months From an Indian Point of view, bilateral relations cannot be normal until and unless the immediate border problems are solved.

Broadly I would like to say that the deterrence has been broken down which is leading to a security dilemma. So how do we address this problem for a better future?

First, deterrence doesn’t have to be a security dilemma. It can also turn into cooperation which India and China have over the past 15-20 years before the deterrence broke.

Deterrence can also be achieved by internal dependence.

One of the options that I would like to propose for deterrence is cooperation and interdependence for a better future of India China relations in the future and one step is allowing Indian students who are already stuck in India to be allowed to go back to China for studying at universities.