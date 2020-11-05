Watch on Japan | #4 The first Diet session- Suga’s Overseas trip- UK-Japan trade deal- Zero carbon emissions by 2050

HIGHLIGHTS: 15th Oct – 31st Oct.

● Suga announced short-term, result-oriented domestic policies in the first Diet session, while his foreign policy remains closer to his predecessor.

●The issue of disposal of treated radioactive water from the Fukushima power plant remains unresolved.

●Japan receives international attention over its fixed stance on nuclear fuel recycling plan.

●UK-Japan trade deal sealed over a short period. This a significant achievement for the UK & could lead to new business prospects for Tokyo.

●Suga announces Japan’s goal of attaining zero carbon emissions by 2050.

1. POLITICS

●In the review meeting on Social security reforms, countermeasures against the declining birth rate were discussed. Japan’s fertility rate has been in decline for four consecutive years and has fallen below 1.4 for the first time in the last eight years. Increase in government aid for infertility treatment, measures to reduce the waiting time to enter childcare centers and paternal leave were identified as ways to tackle the problem.

Divya Suresh is an alumna of Takshahila Institution’s Graduate Certificate in Public Policy Programme.

The views expressed above are the author’s own and do not represent Takshashila Institution’s recommendations.