The Indian government has unveiled a draft Arctic policy. But does the faraway region hold any significance for India? This video takes a look at why the Arctic matters to India for important environmental, economic and strategic reasons.

Read the book chapter here – https://takshashila.org.in/book-chapter-seeking-a-seat-at-the-table-india-turns-to-the-arctic/

Read our comments on India’s draft Arctic policy here – https://drive.google.com/file/d/13fw0IM9GyHqfPrxStWRuzpgkjDIGs_9I/view