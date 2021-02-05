#10 Tokyo Olympics – COVID-19 vaccine race – China’s coast guard law-Senkaku islands – Shortage in semiconductor supply and the automakers’ challenge.

By Divya Suresh

HIGHLIGHTS: 5th Jan –31st Jan

Japan is likely to extend its coronavirus state of emergency for another month in Tokyo, Osaka and a few other prefectures.

Toshimitsu Motegi, Minister for Foreign Affairs, called on Myanmar military to release Aung San Suu Kyi, and restore democracy.

Prime Minister Suga congratulated Biden on assuming the U.S. presidency, and both agreed to strengthen the alliance.

The shortage in supply of semiconductors is posing an unprecedented challenge to Japanese automakers like Honda, Nissan, Toyota, and Subaru.

1. POLITICS

Japan’s parliament enacted a 19 trillion yen extra budget to ramp up coronavirus measures. The budget includes 4.36 trillion yen to provide financial support for restaurants and bars for having limited their working hours and helping hospitals to secure more beds for COVID-19 patients. And 1.03 trillion yen has been allocated to support the virus-hit domestic tourism sector. Furthermore, 2 trillion yen is committed to establish a fund for companies developing green technologies.

